Saturday, August 26, 2023
Santa Fe: supposed transfer of Jersson González to France was a scam attempt

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
Santa Fe: supposed transfer of Jersson González to France was a scam attempt

Santa Fe vs. Envigado

Celebration of the first of the two goals scored by Jersson González (center), in the 2-0 win between Santa Fe and Envigado.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Celebration of the first of the two goals by Jersson González (center), in the 2-0 win between Santa Fe and Envigado.

The announcement had been made in the last few hours.

The news of the departure of the current star of Independiente Santa Fe Jersson González It was recently announced on social networks, even with an official statement from the Bogota team account.

Santa Fe vs. Envigado
Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Everything indicated that the player would go to French football to play with Racing de Strasbourg, and he even spoke to the media assuring that if everything went well he would leave as a fan of the club.

However, it had all been a supposed scam and the fact is that the same Bogotá team sent a statement explaining the situation.

Fans of the cardinal team are expressing their outrage at what happened, taking into account that the announcement was made official by the club’s profiles.

There, they explain that after a day of verification of said proposal, it was established that it was a scam. However, in the first statement, Independiente Santa Fe wrote thanking the youth squad player for his sporting contribution and wishing him success in his future projects.

Other teams were also victims

In the last hours, it was said that the Venezuelan players Yerson Chacón (Deportivo Táchira), Fernando Basante (Monagas SC) and Saúl Guarirapa (Caracas FC) were also going to be reinforcements for Racing de Strasbourg

“Apparently there is someone who is posing as the sports director of the Racing Club de Strasbourg and is contacting clubs/agencies in Venezuela to make purchase offers to various players. All this, with the intention of later carrying out some kind of scam,” he said. Mario Alberto Sánchez, Venezuelan journalist.

