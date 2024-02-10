Santa Fe He limps, he can't advance, he suffers a lot, he gets anxious, he fights to get the results, he throws crosses as if it were the only way, and that's how he shook it off, with a valuable draw against Medellín, 1-1, at the Atanasio Girardot. Santa Fe still doesn't shine, it doesn't convince, but it didn't lose. And he almost won.

Santa Fe showed ambition at the beginning of the game. He seemed determined to want to take the victory from Atanasio Girardot. He settled for a draw that suits him well. He launched his first attacks taking advantage of the speed of Jersson González.

Two minutes into the game, Rodríguez made a screen, let the ball pass and Rodallega was able to finish, he passed close. In that vital start for Santa Fe they even had a goal by González disallowed for being clearly offside, and the same player had a shot that lacked strength.

It was a cardinal good start. With an offensive vocation. However, Medellín was quick to react and remember that he was the local and that he had weapons to attack. And his attack was so impressive that the goalkeeper Mosquera Marmolejo finished in the first half.

The goalkeeper, who missed the goal with which Bucaramanga beat Santa Fe on the previous date, was fine this time, clearing the shots to the sides, without leaving the papayaso of the rebound. Perlaza, Yairo Moreno and Peralta tried it and it always responded.



The DIM attacked especially the left zone of Santa Fe, where the side chosen by Pablo Peirano It was Chaverra, leaving Dairon Mosquera on the bench.

Santa Fe had a hard time recovering the ball, it stopped coming, it lost momentum. Castañeda did not connect, the ball did not reach the attackers.

Starting the second half, Santa Fe once again showed the momentum of the first half. He had the goal, the ball hit defender Aja and went to the corner kick. He passed very close. Santa Fe, once again, looked solid, strong and determined.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

But he gave ground again, gave up the ball and suffered: DIM took advantage and went ahead. The goal was an unusual mistake. Marmolejo, who was a figure, failed: he took the ball short, to start the game without realizing that the DIM was on top. Castañeda received and didn't know what to do with the ball, he got tangled, lost it and Yairo Moreno put his shot in to beat the goalkeeper: 1-0.

And so, the cardinal suffering began again, the one that had accumulated from its last games with defeats. Peirano sent Correa and Moreno. Santa Fe entered into anguish, with another defeat speaking in its ear. Until the light, the miracle, appeared. At 77 minutes, Millán, the central defender, had to arrive to score a header after a cross from Morneo and score. Phew, Peirano breathed, 1-1.

Despite everything, Santa Fe should have won. But Rodallega missed the winning goal. Aja took it off the line. Incredible. Of not believing.

Then it was Correa who launched himself and hit an accurate header that sent the ball to the post. Santa Fe finished better, with desire, with drive, tied and almost took the victory.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

@PabloRomeroET

