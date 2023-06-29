Thursday, June 29, 2023
Santa Fe suffers another blow: out of the Copa Sudamericana!

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Santa Fe suffers another blow: out of the Copa Sudamericana!

Santa Fe

Santa Fe vs. Goias.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe vs. Goiás.

The cardinal team lost at home against Goiás.

Santa Fe suffered a new sporting setback, this time by being left out of the Copa Sudamericana, to close a frightening semester.

The cardinal team lost at home against Goiás from Brazil, 1-2, and with that result, added to the victory of Universitario against Gimnasia, they were left out in the group stage.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

The Brazilian team began winning with an annotation of Guilhermeat minute 23 of the first half.

Santa Fe had a hard time getting to the tie, despite having several opportunities, with shots that had poison.

The equalizing goal came in the second half with a great score from Hugo Rodallegaan insufficient goal.

Santa Fe vs. Goiás in the South American Cup.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

There was still one hit left and it was the Brazilian victory goal through Matheusinho.

SPORTS

