Santa Fe suffers another blow: out of the Copa Sudamericana!

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe vs. Goias.
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe vs. Goiás.
The cardinal team lost at home against Goiás.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Santa Fe suffered a new sporting setback, this time by being left out of the Copa Sudamericana, to close a frightening semester.
(You may be interested in: Santa Fe vs. Goiás: Rodallega scores a great goal and Santa Fe ties the game)
The cardinal team lost at home against Goiás from Brazil, 1-2, and with that result, added to the victory of Universitario against Gimnasia, they were left out in the group stage.
The Brazilian team began winning with an annotation of Guilhermeat minute 23 of the first half.
Santa Fe had a hard time getting to the tie, despite having several opportunities, with shots that had poison.
The equalizing goal came in the second half with a great score from Hugo Rodallegaan insufficient goal.
There was still one hit left and it was the Brazilian victory goal through Matheusinho.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #suffers #blow #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply