Santa Fe suffers another blow: out of the Copa Sudamericana!

Santa Fe suffered a new sporting setback, this time by being left out of the Copa Sudamericana, to close a frightening semester.

(You may be interested in: Santa Fe vs. Goiás: Rodallega scores a great goal and Santa Fe ties the game)

The cardinal team lost at home against Goiás from Brazil, 1-2, and with that result, added to the victory of Universitario against Gimnasia, they were left out in the group stage.

Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

The Brazilian team began winning with an annotation of Guilhermeat minute 23 of the first half.

Santa Fe had a hard time getting to the tie, despite having several opportunities, with shots that had poison.

The equalizing goal came in the second half with a great score from Hugo Rodallegaan insufficient goal.

Santa Fe vs. Goiás in the South American Cup. Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

There was still one hit left and it was the Brazilian victory goal through Matheusinho.

SPORTS

More sports news