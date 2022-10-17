Santa Fe had a tough, intense, very close game on his visit to Jaguarsand lost it 2-1 in injury time: he missed a penalty, finished with 10 players and stayed at 28 points.

It was a difficult game, in which both teams fought to win.

The first great emotion of the match was due to a penalty in favor of Santa Fe. Ivan Scarpeta put his hand subtly and touched the ball. The cardinal players protested, the referee did not see it, but after going to VAR, he decreed the penalty.

However, Wilson Morelo, who was in charge of collecting, failed. The goalkeeper Sosa stopped his charge, which was very announced to the side.

A minute later, Pablo Rojas I expose the Cardinals’ defensive flaws and almost open the scoring.

the goals came

Jaguares finished the first half better, disturbing and getting closer to the goal. For the second part he stayed in that vein.

In the first minute, the local goal came. Neyder Moreno loses the ball at the start, there were errors, rebounds, clumsiness, a creeping center into the area and Pablo Rojas’ definition for 1-0. the DT Alfredo AriasPuzzled, he couldn’t believe his team’s passivity.

But the lion was not dead. At minute 54 Neyder got even, took a great individual play, and put the ball at the far post where Morelo came to push it and make it 1-1.

The rest of the match was back and forth. Santa Fe moved the bank, one of those who entered was the debutant Aristizabal, who saw the red for a double yellow.

Towards the end, Jaguares forgave Santa Fe. Duarte dived into the void, left the goalkeeper on the road, and with the goal in front of him he got scared and kicked outside. And the lion responded, Morelo and Aja could give him the victory, but he did not enter them.

And in the epilogue, Rojas took advantage of another defensive failure by Santa Fe and scored the game-winner, which left the Cardinals bored and stuck at 28 points.

