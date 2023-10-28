You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe Memes.
Santa Fe Memes.
The cardinal team had to beat Huila and did not go beyond a draw.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Santa Fe They were practically eliminated after tying their visit to Atlético Huila, 2-2. They have 24 points and a difference of -7, while the seventh and eighth, Junior and Cali, have 27 points.
The cardinal defeat sparked all the humor on social networks, where the memes fell all over the Santa Fe team for its result, and its terrible season.
The memes
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #suffers #fury #memes #due #tie #Huila