Santa Fe has not lost the habit of suffering. In his debut in the League he suffered a lot of anguish and only found victory with a shot from Hugo Rodallega, when the game was over, for 1-0.

The game was full of yawning and a single great emotion, although enough, the cardinals will say. With a Santa Fe that wanted and couldn’t, and with a Jaguares that wanted to defend well and did so almost to the end.



Santa Fe showed its new face and crashed against that blue wall, with a strong and seamless Jaguares, dedicated to taking care of their goal, with sporadic departures.

suffer to the end

The cardinal team was master of the ball, even with its defense in the middle of the field, but its game was monotonous, from left to right and back, from right to left and back, without finding the different pass, the depth, the surprise.



They didn’t even weigh their new faces, Antony Silva, because he did not have a job, and Manjarrés, Cetré and Londoño Asprilla rarely appeared.



Was Hugo Rodallega the most insistent, with several deflected shots. Sambueza tried a couple of times and there was even a fragile header from Aja. Nothing.

Santa Fe’s superiority was apparent. Well, he owned the ball, but without real aggression. Some centers to the area did not intimidate anyone.

In the second half, Rodallega seemed determined to be the first hero, and one of his shots went wide again. He couldn’t find the aim.

Ever Valencia and Cristian Marrugo came in to see if they could do something, and with them on the field came the clearest shot from Santa Fe, in a cross shot from Viáfara that passed very close to the goal. And that was it.

Only at the last moment did cardinal relief come, with a shot from Rodallega who received a ball like a drop from heaven and did not miss, and thus gave the cardinals the first three points they suffered.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

