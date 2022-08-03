Santa Fe sinned due to a lack of definition and had to settle for a one-goal draw against América, in El Campín, a result that leaves both teams out of the eight, although the visitors have two games postponed.

The match started very evenly with both teams trying to control the ball, to then advance in the attack with speed on the sides, in which the Americans had the first chance with a shot by Gianfranco Peña, which went well over the goal. by Leandro Castellanos.

Options for Santa Fe, advantage for America

Santa Fe responded with a quick counterattack down the left with Neyder Moreno, who made it almost to the finish line and crossed. John García tried to reject and almost put it in his goal.

At 12 minutes, the locals had the clearest with a free kick by Matías Mier, he deflected into the barrier and hit Joel Graterol’s left post.

Then, at 32 Mier executed another free throw and the ball hit the outer net of Graterol’s goal. Seven minutes later they got closer again, after a recovery by Dairon Mosquera at the exit of América: the ball was left to Moreno, he defined a cross and the goalkeeper deflected it to the corner kick.After generating the best options in the first stage, Santa Fe paid dearly for not converting and América made it 0-1 in the 45th minute, when Carlos Sierra headed in a cross from Esneyder Mena.

Aja, with a header, saved a point for Santa Fe

In the second half, the team led by Alfredo Arias saved a point, by the same route in which the visitors had taken the lead: the Uruguayan José Manuel Aja scored with a header after a corner kick by Matías Mier, in the 19th minute.

Ten minutes after the local draw, América came back with a cross from the right flank, Mena headed in and Castellanos controlled without inconvenience.

Then Santa Fe responded with a frontal ball: Jeferson Rivas, who had just entered, controlled and shot cross, but the ball passed in front of the goal and went wide.

Santa Fe made every effort to get the victory, and tried all the attacking variants it has on the roster, but the lack of aim left most of the 14,603 spectators who attended the stadium without celebrating.

