Pablo Peirano.
Pablo Peirano.
The Bogotá team announced the arrival of a promising winger.
Independent Santa Fe It is one of the teams that has had the most movement in these days of the transfer market. The 'cardinals' want to have a team up to the task for the League 2024 and there are already ten hires.
Before the end of 2023, Santa Fe has already announced the arrivals of the players Daniel Torres, Elvis Perlaza, Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, Marcelo Ortiz, Daniel Moreno, Juan Pablo Zuluaga, Francisco Chaverra, Juan Cruz Esquivel and José Eric Correa.
This Friday, the 'Cardinal' team announced the arrival of the 19-year-old full-back Santiago Cuero, who has already signed a contract with the club and arrives in Bogotá from Fortaleza.
“Youth and category with Santiago Cuero for the León defense!” were the words that Santa Fe dedicated to its new player on social networks.
Leather, which is a product of the lower categories of Strength, Last year he played 15 games: eight in the first semester, six in the second and one in the Colombia Cup. Furthermore, he scored a goal.
In his short career he has played 23 games and has scored twice, against Real Santander and Cúcuta Deportivo, both games in the B Tournament.
Santiago Cuero Statistics
