Independent Santa Fe It is one of the teams that has had the most movement in these days of the transfer market. The 'cardinals' want to have a team up to the task for the League 2024 and there are already ten hires.

It may be of interest to you: Junior breaks the market with a stellar signing from Brazil: the signature and presentation are missing

Before the end of 2023, Santa Fe has already announced the arrivals of the players Daniel Torres, Elvis Perlaza, Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, Marcelo Ortiz, Daniel Moreno, Juan Pablo Zuluaga, Francisco Chaverra, Juan Cruz Esquivel and José Eric Correa.

Daniel Torres, with Santa Fe.

This Friday, the 'Cardinal' team announced the arrival of the 19-year-old full-back Santiago Cuero, who has already signed a contract with the club and arrives in Bogotá from Fortaleza.

Read here: Catalina Usme, finalist for an important continental award: Linda Caicedo is discarded

“Youth and category with Santiago Cuero for the León defense!” were the words that Santa Fe dedicated to its new player on social networks.

Leather, which is a product of the lower categories of Strength, Last year he played 15 games: eight in the first semester, six in the second and one in the Colombia Cup. Furthermore, he scored a goal.

In his short career he has played 23 games and has scored twice, against Real Santander and Cúcuta Deportivo, both games in the B Tournament.

Santiago Cuero Statistics

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO