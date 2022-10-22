Santa Fe shakes, beats Cali and is within a qualifying shot

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
SantaFe faces Cali, in a game valid for date nineteen of the 2022 BetPlay League.
Sergio Steel Yacht / Weather
They met this Saturday on date 19 of the League.
October 22, 2022, 04:02 PM
Santa Fe he took a breath. In the midst of how stormy his season has been, this Saturday he took a giant step to secure himself in the semifinal home runs, by beating Deportivo Cali 1-0
Santa Fe played with the greatest need, with great urgency for victory. And he managed to suffer an afternoon of anguish, like many before, when he missed a penalty, to the despair of the coach Alfred Arias.
The foul in the area was against Estupiñán, who was brought down by Burdisso. Wilson Morelo didn’t kick after missing, so Neyder Moreno did, and his payment was guessed by goalkeeper Acevedo.
But Santa Fe did not allow himself to be invaded by panic, he maintained his trend of looking for the rival goal and quickly had a break.
vital victory
It was Estupiñán who picked up a rebound and sent the ball inside, after the goalkeeper had saved Rivas’s shot. 1-0 in 44 minutes.
So the cardinal team went to the locker room with relief, a weight was lifted, but now came what is so difficult for the team: keep the advantage.
Cali sent Teo Gutiérrez to the field, the sugar team began to create more danger, they approached, but without forcefulness. Santa Fe played to counterattack in speed, and thus created new problems for the sugar behind.
Santa Fe did not have the option to increase the score, but its great objective was to avoid another headache and the points to escape again. So his thing was to manage and fight until the last moment, when the game was finally over and the lion roared.
Santa Fe reached 31 points and climbed up the table. He was a shot away from qualifying.
SPORTS
more sports news
