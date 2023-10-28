Santa Fe He arrived in Neiva under pressure, with the noose around his neck, with the only possibility of winning, of winning, of rediscovering the victory to live in the League for date 20, but he didn’t do it, he barely tied 2-2 and that result leaves it practically eliminated.

Santa Fe, the needy, was neither a steamroller nor a determined team. He started at a slow pace, as if looking, as if not everything that was at stake was at stake. What’s more, in the first 25 minutes he dedicated himself to watching Huila attack him, from above, from below, with mid-distance shots. Even goalkeeper Silva had to intervene to prevent a goal from starting to damage the team’s plan.

Santa Fe was slow to react. It seems that someone from the bench, perhaps the coach Pablo Peiranomade them wake up, because suddenly the team found their attack formulas, their combinations, almost everything led by Hugo Rodallega. It was he who had two good shots to shake off, a header that passed very close and a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper.

Well, it was Rodallega who cleared the way for the first goal, for the long-suffering and needed first goal. Hugo made a fake entering the area, he outlined himself, took his shot, the goalkeeper rebounded, the ball hit a defender and it was a carom for Ever Valenciawho only needed to touch it, since the goal was unprotected, and it was 0-1 in 44 minutes.

The goal was life for Santa Fe. Life because winning meant reaching the final date with options. So the task in the second half was to preserve the advantage and try to increase it, score another goal that would give them peace of mind.

Cardinal self-destruct

But nothing in Santa Fe is easy, this team doesn’t win easily, and even less so in this nightmare semester. A recklessness by Rivera in the area meant a penalty, Vinicius finished off a post, Silva got there but was unable to clear the ball, it was 1-1 in 58 minutes. Thus the cardinal anguish, the suffering, was reborn.



Yeison Moreno and Marrugo entered, to see if the panorama became clearer, if they found the light. The team took risks and had no other choice. It was all or nothing. The partial relief goal came in the 78th minute, in a header from Yeison Moreno that brought the soul back to the body of Peirano, the 11 players and all the Cardinal fans.

But when in Santa Fe they took out the calculator to see what calculations to make, Huila’s tie came, Exneider Guerrero, with a shot at an angle that left all of Santa Fe frozen, because the obligation was to win and they didn’t. He stayed at 24 points and with a difference of -7 he practically said goodbye to the championship.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

