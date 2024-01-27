Santa Fe started the match against Envigado with some problems, on the second date of the 2024-I League, but a double from Hugo Rodallega allowed Pablo Peirano's team to turn the score around, before finishing the first stage.

However, the best was yet to come. In the 57th minute, Francisco Chaverra scored what, so far, is the best goal of the year in Colombian professional soccer.

Jersson González stole a ball before midfield and passed it to Chaverra, who from there noticed that Envigado's goalkeeper, Joan Felipe Parra, was ahead.

Chaverra timed his shot and from there he beat the goalkeeper to give León a 3-1 lead, a goal that his fans celebrated between joy and surprise.

Chaverra was one of Santa Fe's reinforcements in the semester. He arrived after having debuted with La Equidad in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 he was loaned to Orsomarso.

Upon his return to Bogotá, Chaverra consolidated himself in Alexis García's team and that caught the attention of Santa Fe, which hired him as soon as the 2023 round-robin phase finished.

