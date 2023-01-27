Santa Fe scored the fastest goal in its history

Santa Fe He began his journey in the 2023 season, in which he is excited about having a great championship, since he has a team to fight for.

Its premiere, now again with Harold Rivera as a coach, and even without several of his new figures, it is this Friday in Montería, on his visit to Jaguares.

fastest goal

And the cardinal team didn’t take a minute to go up on the scoreboard, in a goal of those ‘dressing room’ that already goes down in the history of the club.

It was actually 14 seconds that passed before it Jose Enamorado He scored the first goal of the game and, therefore, the fastest for the cardinal team in its history.

Enamorado surpasses Dragan Pavlovic’s record, at 2 seconds, on March 28, 1982, when Santa Fe beat Millonarios 3-0.

SPORTS

More sports news