Santa Fe women became the first finalist of the BetPlay Women’s League 2024 after beating Alianza FC 2-0 on Wednesday, with goals from María Camila Reyes and Karla Torres.

In the first half and before ten minutes of play, the Leonas went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to Reyes who scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 after a foul by Leidy Ibarguen on Micheel Baldallo.

In the second half, Santa Fe closed the match at the end with Torres, who after missing a penalty in the 80th minute, took revenge and in the extra time took a right-footed shot to beat goalkeeper Lissa Cardozo.

With this victory, Santa Fe qualified for the final of the tournament after winning its group one date before, with 13 points.

Santa Fe returns to the Women’s League final after a year. In 2023, the Leonas won their third title after beating América de Cali.

This year they are waiting in the final to determine the winner of Group B, which is between América, Millonarios and Deportivo Cali.

This Wednesday Millonarios vs. Llaneros and Deportivo Cali vs. América play.

