Santa Fe roars in the Women’s League; pereira march solid

Santa Fe vs. Medellin in the Women’s League.
This is how the fifth day of the tournament goes.
Sports Pereira maintains its steady pace in the Women’s League. She now thrashed Deportivo Pasto, yesterday, on the fifth date of the round-robin phase, and is the championship leader with 13 points. Santa Fe also won and reached third place, with 9.
The cardinal team defeated Medellín 2-1 at El Campín. The goals were from Camila Reyes (43 PT) and Paola García (26 ST). The partial tie for the Poderosas was by Kelly Quintero (14 ST).
Pereira, unstoppable
Pereira completes a great campaign. He has 4 wins in 5 games. Yesterday, his triumph was impressive, hand in hand with Valeria Villegas who was chosen figure of the match, beat Pasto 3-0 at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
The next match of the Matecana team will be a visit to Millonarios at the El Campín stadium, on March 13.
In addition, Llaneros defeated Boyacá Chicó 2-0, while La Equidad won at home against Real Santander, also 2-0.
The day continues this Tuesday with the dispute of two commitments. Atlético Bucaramanga faces Atlético Huila (3:15 pm) and Junior hosts Deportivo Cali (7:30 pm, with Win + TV).
The match between Atlético Nacional and Millionaires it is postponed. The fifth date began with the draw on Sunday between Industriales and Deportes Tolima.
Behind the leader Deportivo Pereira is América, who rested on this day and has 9 points. Fourth is Medellín with 8 units.
