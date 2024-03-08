Yesanta faith He advances at a silent pace, without scandal, he wins his matches, he finds the best way; While the other historical teams are going through difficulties – such as América, Millonarios and Nacional –, the cardinal team remains on the rise, increasingly solid, with the clear decision to erase the recent bad campaigns and return to the classification. For now he has 19 points and today he can continue climbing, even getting closer to the lead, when he faces Fortaleza in El Campín: 4:10 pm Win + TV.

Santa Fe has three consecutive victories: Junior, Chicó and Alianza They were his recent victims. In those games he showed high peaks, others not so many, but he showed that his thing this semester is effectiveness. The team is going for the points and has Hugo Rodallega as their star men, since he is the one who scores the goals: he has 6 in this League. And it's not just him, his connection with Agustín Rodríguez takes shape, they understand each other, they complement each other. And there are high-level players like Daniel Torres.

For this new challenge, no one trusts Santa Fe. Fortaleza has already shown that it knows how to surprise, that it is a complicated team, although it has urgency in the table, since it is out of the eight, with 12 points. But the cardinals' clear idea is to defend the house, not let home points slip away and continue climbing.

Pablo Peirano, coach of Santa Fe. Photo:Santa Fe Share

“When things work, and they work. Within the competition it gives us that peace of mind that the players are coordinating. Within the structures we have a different mobility, it is not always repeated, we have to have variants within the system,” said the technician. Pablo Peirano in the prelude to the game.

Santa Fe will not be able to count on Yílmar Velásquez or Francisco Chaverra, who were expelled on the previous date. That will be Peirano's great challenge in game planning. The coach confirmed that Johan Torres would be one of the safest alternatives.

Hugo Rodallega scores in a friendly in Santa Fe. Photo:Independent Santa Fe Share

“We are local and we are with our people, we have come from playing very good games, and this Saturday we want to add another victory…,” said midfielder Daniel Torres, one of the team's standard bearers.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS