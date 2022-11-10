The lion is hunting, its roars sound in El Campín and its surroundings. The rivals know it, he verified it Sports Pereirathat as much as he resisted, he ended up in the jaws of the predator. Santa Fe took two bites to win 2-0 and climb to the top of Group A. And if there are still roars, it is the lion that is still hungry.

The hunt was not easy. Eleven lions in the rain and in a swampy terrain had to push themselves to find their matecaña prey. It is that this rival arrived in Bogotá as if he were not afraid of the lion, as if sheathed in the appearance of his wolf, he could bite first. That’s why he created problems, that’s why he aroused some preliminary scares, when his attacks seemed ferocious, like that shot by Yilmar Velásquez that he misdefined when he had the whole picture.

In any case, there he was, watchman of the cave with three sticks, the doorman Joseph Silva, who was a figure against Millionaires and who was once again very attentive to every rival sign. If in the defense of Santa Fe there were patches due to the absences of Aja and Perea, in the goal were the fine seams. Also, Carlos Sanchez and Kevin Mantilla they were worthy guards of the goalkeeper.

It is true that the lion was slow to shake, it was at first a wet predator. But he began to wake up, to realize that if he waited for Pereira there, the match would get tangled up, and that he could not allow at home, there in his lair, so he developed his game, first in furious stumbles, and little by little more clearly.

De la Rosa had a shot that went wide; Carlos Sánchez tried it after a quiet ball with a header that lost strength on the way; and then Wilson Morelo He finished off with a header as if he had it on his shoulder, outside, to the despair of coach Alfredo Arias and the fans who were washed up in the stands hoping that the goal would not take so long.

Photo: Nestor Gomez / TIME

In the second part Santa Fe was more determined. He attacked in all his ways. The clearest formula was to have the ball, play with it in his claws, attack on the wings, that Morelo did his always effective job of receiving, turning and touching, and his teammates fell in an aggressive pack. But again the goal escaped: Harold Ribera had his and threw it out; Rivas did hole out, but offside.



In any case, the cardinal goal was felt in the cold night of the capital, although it was expected. The hunt became more benevolent for the Lions team when Pereira lost by expulsion to Jherson Mosquera, at minute 59. There Santa Fe launched all his attacking grunts, he went with everything he had to take advantage of that numerical advantage. And yet, Pereira defended himself with heart and soul to avoid the goal. But not forever.

the goals came

As summoned by so much effort, so much impetus, so much offensive presence, since Santa Fe was a tornado blowing with all its weapons, the first arrived. It was not by chance, it was the product of the movements, of opening the field, of throwing the center from left to right, with a little help from goalkeeper Castillo who punched halfway, and then another center but from right to left, and to give it more drama to the play, a double header in the area, and it is already known that that double header usually ends in a goal shout, and that was it, the person in charge was Estupiñán, who scored the second header to break the lock, the consummate trap, and 1-0 in 77 minutes of battle.



There all pressure that floated on the bodies in red fell, the anguish withdrew from the field, hastily, and a wind of tranquility filled the lungs of those lions who felt with new strength, with new appetites. Pereira desperately looked for an equalizer, he has players who complicate things, but in one of those there was a great close by Mantilla, one of the emergency defenders, and that is where the quick play was born, the long pass by Mier, to the center, where Morelo was prowling to receive, advance, look at the goalkeeper, throw the ball as far as possible, and goal, the second, when they were 86 minutes.

And it was victory and Santa Fe has 4 points in the lead of group A. And if roars are still heard, they are the echoes of the lion that has the biggest appetite.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

