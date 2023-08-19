Santa Fe managed to get into the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia and now focuses again on the League, in which today he is outside the top eight, although with a pending match.

This Saturday, the Lion will meet an old acquaintance, the now Unión Magdalena coach, Harold Rivera, in Santa Marta (6:10 pm, with TV from Win Sports +).

Rivera had two stages in charge of Santa Fe. In the first, between 2019 and 2021, he kept them from relegation and took them to the final in 2020, but then he left due to poor results, especially the painful defeat against River Plate. in the 2021 Copa Libertadores, in which the Argentines played without a goalkeeper.

Rivera’s second pass through Santa Fe was not good. It barely lasted 18 league games. He even left office with options to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Rivera’s recent stage did not leave good memories in the fans. In fact, his successor, Hubert Bodhert (who took over after Gerardo Bedoya’s interim), hinted at him after taking out Cali in the Cup, although it required a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

Hubert Bodhert looked in the rearview mirror to defend himself

Faced with criticism of the Santa Fe game, which the stands did not like beyond the results, Bodhert put the rearview mirror on at the post-game press conference.

“I left Alianza Petrolera and the coach who arrived found a team with structure, with a clear idea of ​​the game. Not here: I arrived and I didn’t find a team with a clear idea, I’m in that job, and in the processes there are irregularities, bitter days, other good ones, but we must keep up the pace”, declared Bodhert.

Rivera has his own problems now. Unión Magdalena is in the relegation zone and salvation seems impossible, especially when so far in the League they have not won and are coming from three consecutive 0-0 losses. He is obliged to add many points to save the category.

