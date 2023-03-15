Santa Fe regained their confidence and also an old formula to reconcile with their fans and win a very difficult game against América de Cali, which allows them to leave the bottom of the table for now.

The Bogotá reds got into the middle lot, still with a game pending. The 2-0 this Tuesday at El Campín leaves the ‘cardinals’ with nine points in the table.

Hárold Rivera’s team hit at the right moments, when America created some problems for them. He scored a goal very early, in the 10th minute, after taking a corner kick. The América defense rejected the center, almost in the crescent, and there it was grabbed by José Enamorado, who had time to stop, think and finish off: 1-0 for Santa Fe.

Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

América showed good form, good will, but little effectiveness, and Santa Fe, who had had to select only one of its two experienced forwards to reinforce the midfield, lost it due to injury: Hugo Rodallega replaced Wilson Morelo in the minute 18.

América missed Franco Lays a lot, the Argentine who gives it balance in the middle and who did not play in El Campín due to suspension. Juan Camilo Portilla returned, but he did not look as confident as in other games.

Santa Fe recovered the strength in the stopped ball

Already in the second half, also in the 10th minute and also in a play that was born in a corner kick, a ‘cardinal’ seal, Santa Fe scored the 2-0: Enamorado made a charge that fell like rain in the area and Uruguayan José Aja, who was returning from three suspension dates, passed between two defenders and put the toe of his shoe to score 2-0.

Fight between Esneyder Mena (left) and Jospe Enamorado (right). Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

América had options to discount, but the goalkeeper Silva and the defense had one of the safest nights in recent times. And so, Santa Fe moved away from the bottom, as did Tolima early in the morning, who beat La Equidad 1-0 with an own goal by Éderson Moreno.

Santa Fe will face Junior on the next day, who will debut the coaching staff. In the next few hours, Hernán Darío Gómez will be announced to replace Arturo Reyes.

