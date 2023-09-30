From point to point, Santa Fe continues to build the qualification for the semifinal quadrangles of the 2023-II League. Hubert Bodhert’s team went from less to more and from a first half to be forgotten went to a one-on-one in which he could have come out better, but in which he managed a 1-1 draw with Bucaramanga that places them, for now, in fifth place in the League.

Santa Fe’s last games, both against Pereira in the League and Cup, had been characterized by having very little emotion. And this one from Bucaramanga was going down the same path until someone from the local got a light bulb: Misael Martínez crossed a ball from right to left and Jhon Córdoba found time and space to settle in, finish and put his team ahead, in the 41st minute.

Coach Hubert Bodhert, who had left Hugo Rodallega and Éver Valencia on the bench again, sent them to the field in the second stage, instead of Yeison Moreno and Enrique Serje. And there, Santa Fe perked up a little, although without precision around the local area.

Iván Scarpetta, emergency scorer in Santa Fe

The first one they were able to create ended with an emergency scorer, Iván Scarpetta, who stayed in the area accompanying a play after a side charge and ended up finishing in the six-yard box after an overflow and a cross from Valencia, at 23 of the second stage.

The game changed completely after Scarpetta’s goal and both teams were encouraged to go forward. Santa Fe bet on Valencia’s ability, when there was no space, and then, when Bucaramanga went forward to try to save not only the game, but the semester, it was left with a lot of space to do damage on the counterattack. goalkeeper James Aguirre and the lack of definition left Santa Fe without a prize, which finished much better than it started.

The Reds still have not won outside of Bogotá in 2023, counting only League games. But the point serves to maintain the classification options. With 23 points, Santa Fe sticks to the radio, websites and social networks to see what their rivals are doing this weekend and shuffle again.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news