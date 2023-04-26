Santa Fe Independent will relive this Wednesday the duel that was the hinge of his campaign: before facing Águilas Doradas in the Copa Sudamericana, coach Harold Rivera was in doubt and the pressure to change him was enormous.

The 1-2 victory, on March 8, put Santa Fe in the group stage of the international tournament and gave them the confidence to straighten out the path in the League.

Today, Santa Fe once again faces the Antioquia team, leader of the League, this time at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro (6:20 in the afternoon, with a signal from Win Sports +). It should be remembered that the South American game was played at the Atanasio Girardot, because Conmebol did not endorse the original setting.

“The previous match, which was for the (South American) Cup, which is a different tournament, we played with an Águilas team that has been playing well for some time. We were not in a good moment, but since that victory everything began to change”, Rivera declared on Saturday, after the victory against Bucaramanga (3-0).

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga. See also F1 | Mercedes fights porpoising with a new CFD Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Rivera will meet again with Lucas Gonzálezwho was going to be his technical assistant in Santa Fe, but was later hired by Águilas, with whom he has a great campaign.

“Lucas I think he was saving players for the match against us. We want to go add and hopefully it will be the three points. Águilas also suffers when they don’t have the ball,” added Rivera.

Date 16 of the League began with a one-goal draw between Bucaramanga and Alianza Petrolera. At the close of this edition they were playing Pasto vs. Equity and Huila vs. Medellin. Today, Once Caldas vs. Chicó (2 pm), Tolima vs. Jaguares (4:10 pm) and Nacional vs. Union Magdalena (8:30 pm). The first will go for the basic Win and the others, for the premium.

SPORTS

More sports news