Santa Fe protested a controversial disallowed goal against America: video

America vs. Santa Fe on date 5 of the League.
The Cardinal team tied 2-2 with America at the Pascual.
February 07, 2022, 11:03 PM
Santa Fe achieved a valuable point in his visit to the America, after drawing 2-2. However, he was left with bitterness for going up 0-2 and not being able to sustain the result.
The cardinal team protested at the end a disallowed goal. The match was already ending when the local goalkeeper, Diego Novoa, made a serve that hit a Santa Fe player, the ball went inside, but the referee Jhon Ospina decided to annul it, due to an apparent previous foul.
At the press conference, DT Martín Cardetti pointed out that it seemed like a valid goal, but he did not want to judge the central judge.
It was one of the great challenges that the referee had in a complicated game. Previously, he was right to call the penalty in favor of América due to a lack of goalkeeper Castellanos.
How so missing? Even the anti-Santa Fe de Velez recognizes it, and the screamer of the goal plays crazy and not a word about it
It was a Santa Fe goal! pic.twitter.com/PYl9CkqKqM
– Violeta Aguilar (@violetaa800) February 8, 2022
SPORTS
