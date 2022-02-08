Santa Fe protested a controversial disallowed goal against America: video

Santa Fe achieved a valuable point in his visit to the America, after drawing 2-2. However, he was left with bitterness for going up 0-2 and not being able to sustain the result.

(You may be interested: Santa Fe missed the victory in Pascual: 2-2 against America)

The cardinal team protested at the end a disallowed goal. The match was already ending when the local goalkeeper, Diego Novoa, made a serve that hit a Santa Fe player, the ball went inside, but the referee Jhon Ospina decided to annul it, due to an apparent previous foul.

At the press conference, DT Martín Cardetti pointed out that it seemed like a valid goal, but he did not want to judge the central judge.

It was one of the great challenges that the referee had in a complicated game. Previously, he was right to call the penalty in favor of América due to a lack of goalkeeper Castellanos.

(Also read: Duván Zapata: alarm, could be operated and have long disability)

How so missing? Even the anti-Santa Fe de Velez recognizes it, and the screamer of the goal plays crazy and not a word about it

It was a Santa Fe goal! pic.twitter.com/PYl9CkqKqM – Violeta Aguilar (@violetaa800) February 8, 2022

SPORTS

more sports news