February 9, 2022
Santa Fe protested a controversial disallowed goal against America: video

February 8, 2022
America vs. Santa Fe

America vs. Santa Fe on date 5 of the League.

America vs. Santa Fe on date 5 of the League.

The Cardinal team tied 2-2 with America at the Pascual.

Santa Fe achieved a valuable point in his visit to the America, after drawing 2-2. However, he was left with bitterness for going up 0-2 and not being able to sustain the result.

See also  Video: excellent vehicle control with 911 GT3 RS

(You may be interested: Santa Fe missed the victory in Pascual: 2-2 against America)

The cardinal team protested at the end a disallowed goal. The match was already ending when the local goalkeeper, Diego Novoa, made a serve that hit a Santa Fe player, the ball went inside, but the referee Jhon Ospina decided to annul it, due to an apparent previous foul.

At the press conference, DT Martín Cardetti pointed out that it seemed like a valid goal, but he did not want to judge the central judge.

It was one of the great challenges that the referee had in a complicated game. Previously, he was right to call the penalty in favor of América due to a lack of goalkeeper Castellanos.

(Also read: Duván Zapata: alarm, could be operated and have long disability)

SPORTS

See also  Dybala, the great puzzle of the renewal: Juve reflects on duration and figures

more sports news

