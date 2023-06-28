Independiente Santa Fe will meet this Wednesday at El Campín in Bogotá (9 pm with DSports television signal) with the Brazilian Goiás in the closing of Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, a duel that its interim coach, Gerardo Bedoya, has defined as “the game of the semester.”

At the closing date of this league, Goiás is the zone leader with nine points, followed by Universitario, from Peru, with seven. Santa Fe also has seven units. The Argentine Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata is colero, with four.

“We have assumed this game as the game of the semester for us. I always put the players to compete to the maximum, to the limit. I tell them that it is the great final, that it is the game of our lives, because when you take it like this it is difficult for the rival to pass you over, ”said Bedoya, who with this ends his short stage as interim coach of the cardinal team. position to which he arrived for the second time on May 12, after the departure of coach Hárold Rivera.

Last Sunday the new property coach was presented, Hubert Bodhert from Cartagena, who achieved an outstanding campaign with Alianza Petrolera in the League that ended last Saturday with the championship title for Millonaros, the classic rival of Santa Fe.

Bedoya has striker Hugo Rodallega available, recovered from an injury that affected him. However, he will be without defender Marlon Torres or forward Wilson Morelo, both suspended.

“The team has prepared well both emotionally and physically,” said Bedoya, who lamented that Santa Fe did not have more competition because they could not qualify for the semifinal home runs of the Colombian league.

On the last group date, and the most recent match for the Cardinals (June 8), Santa Fe beat the Peruvian Universitario in Bogota. That time, Rodallega opened the scoring with a mid-range shot, and Neyder Moreno secured the victory.

The probable lineup for the final game of Santa Fe

Apparently in the work of the week, Santa Fe would form with Juan Espitia, in the goal; Fabián Viáfara, José Manuel Ajá, David Ramírez and Dairon Mosquera in defense; Jonathan Barboza, Iván Rojas and Jerson González as midfielders; José Enamorado and Wilfrido de la Rosa, as wingers; and Hugo Rodallega as spearhead.

