The defeats against Universitario, in Lima, in the Copa Sudamericana, and against Millonarios in last Sunday’s classic once again put the magnifying glass on the work of the Santa Fe coach, Harold Rivera.

The options run out and The reds, today outside the top eight in the League, will have to defeat Nacional this Thursday, already classified, to get back to the top of the table. The game will be seen on Win Sports +, from 8 pm.

The voices calling for Rivera’s departure have been reactivated in the last week. The technician defends his continuity and his work.

“The day that doctor (Eduardo) Méndez decides or I decide, everyone will know like last time. I am persevering, I am not going to give up and I am alive on both fronts. There are no impossible things and we are going to qualify”, assured Rivera after the classic.

“We are in a situation that is not easy. There are too many malicious people and I don’t know why this rancor. Here we are working and my relationship with the doctor is good, ”she added.

The difficulty of facing Nacional

“Atlético Nacional is a difficult, complicated opponent, who is already on the other side, already classified. We, with that need, this valuable match for us, is like a saving we have. Tomorrow (Thursday) we have to win,” Rivera said. .

Nacional will not have its main group in Bogotá. This was announced by their coach, the Brazilian Paulo Autuori.

“We are going to take advantage of these games, especially now against Santa Fe and against Alianza. Against Tolima, surely, we are going to return with some players who are not going to be involved in these two games, because I need to develop a type of training that will not It will allow us to play. It will be the only moment, now, to develop some training sessions that we need, because later on, impossible, home runs and Libertadores.

Paulo Autuori confirms that he will not have many of his most important players against Santa Fe thinking about home runs and Libertadores. The main team will return vs. Sports Tolima. Santa Fe is OBLIGATED to win the 6 points against Nacional and Huila. 🎥: @nacionaloficial pic.twitter.com/ZSNLUPk4uY — Theo González Castaño (@Theo_Gonzalez) May 9, 2023

Rivera knows that the fact that Nacional does not bring its main roster is not an advantage. “They are more difficult matches, more complicated, regardless of the payroll. One day I had to face a supposedly under 20 Nacional, who took me to Santa Marta, and it was very difficult. What we have in mind is to win, regardless of who comes, because in the end it is Atlético Nacional,” Rivera acknowledged.

