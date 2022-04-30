Independiente Santa Fe experienced another of those very convulsive weeks, which the fans seemed to have already left behind in their history, after almost a decade with many celebrations, national and international, but which are now more and more frequent. However, the championship system gives them the opportunity to save the semester in three games, although without relying on themselves.

The Reds, who are eleventh in the League with 22 points, three behind the eighth, Once Caldas, They return to El Campín to play this Saturday against another team that still has a chance of qualifying, Jaguares. The meeting will be seen on Win Sports +, from 6:10 in the afternoon.



A very tough week for Santa Fe

Agustín Julio will once again lead the Santa Fe men’s team. He was already champion with the women’s team.

The difficult red week has already claimed a head, that of the Argentine coach Martín Cardetti, who could not convince either the squad or the people of what he wanted with his style of play. While he is looking for a new coach, Agustín Julio, who lately has acted as a firefighter on several occasions, appears again to put out a fire in the professional squad.

“We have the illusion of achieving the goal and showing the level of the players, we hope to have the results we want. I have had the opportunity to lead the team on several occasions and I really like aggressive groups, you have to get the most out of everyone”, Julio said at a press conference.

In one of the emergencies that the team had in recent years, Julio was already champion from the bench. She did it in 2017, in the Women’s League, after the surprising departure of Germán Morales, with the team in first place in the table. The Cartagena gave continuity to the work and thus celebrated the first star in history in that tournament.

Julio, with the help of another man of the house

It is difficult to change things in two or three days of a system, but there will be new things, which are going to cost, as I told them. See also The five reasons for the defeat of Millonarios against Nacional in El Campín

Now, Julio will work together with another man from the house, Grigori Méndez, who last year also grabbed the team on the fly to replace Harold Rivera (who, in turn, also arrived as an emergency to replace Patricio Camps’ departure). .

Méndez also has a title, the Super League, after beating América de Cali in the final.

“The important thing is that the team has the desire, the intention and is very receptive. The joy with which they have worked in these two, three days makes me very happy. It is difficult to change things in two or three days of a system, but there will be new things, which are going to cost, as I told them. We hope that they like it and then our fans, to bring all those people that we want to fill the stands, “explained the DT.

Julio has a long history with Santa Fe, with whom he made his debut in 1995 and was in three stages until 2011. He won the Copa Colombia as a player in 2009 and now he once again lends a hand from the bench.

“These days I told the boys that I haven’t gotten up at 3:30 in the morning for a long time, but with all the desire to prepare what’s coming. Unfortunately, it is a difficult time, but here we are going to put our heads up for everything that is needed, ”he added.

In addition to the League, Santa Fe also has the option to continue in the Copa Colombia, in which it will have to reverse a 2-1 against Junior. But the urgency now is to get among the eight, hoping to recover several injured. Matías Mier is back and Wilfrido de la Rosa could be next week. That’s what you get.

