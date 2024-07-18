YoIndependent Santa Fe achieved its first victory of the championship this Wednesday, defeating Deportivo Pasto 2-1 at El Campín, on the first date. Pablo Peirano’s team, with several absences in its starting lineup, managed to win its first game.

One of them occurred in the 49th minute, when Santa Fe’s full-back, Elvis Perlaza, had a very strong argument with Pasto’s coach, Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín.

The footballer had a very strong reaction after the coach said some words to him. The substitute goalkeeper of Pasto, Diego Martínez, initially came to separate them, and then, Daniel Moreno, until recently Perlaza’s teammate, also tried to take him somewhere else.

The discussion became heated and even coach Peirano came to reprimand Florentín. After several minutes, referee Edilson Ariza, who had performed poorly in the disciplinary field, warned Perlaza and the two coaches.

Elvis Perlaza’s complaint against the Deportivo Pasto coach

In the mixed zone, after the match, Perlaza referred to the incident and made a strong accusation against Florentín: he said that he hurled racist insults at him.

“He told me ‘son of a bitch, stand up, you black faggot’ and the truth is that it made me very angry. I told him that he had to set an example and be respectful. That really pissed me off. You think about it so as not to harm the group, but I wanted to hit him,” said Perlaza.

“You can’t stay on the field because who is the one who sets the example here? You always end up being hurt. You have to bear it and carry on, there is no other way,” he added.

