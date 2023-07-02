Santa Fe player and a “bitter pill” when she “mocked” America

Santa Fe Independent gave the Olympic return by being crowned champion of the Women’s League after drawing 0-0 with cali americabut several of the champions did not behave well.

Santa Fe took advantage of the 2-0 victory achieved last week in Bogotá and finished off a job that allowed it to lift the champion’s trophy, the third in its history that leaves it as the team that has won the tournament the most times.

ugly behavior

In addition to the honor of being the best in the Women’s League, Santa Fe qualified for the Women’s Libertadores Cup, of which the Atletico Huila he was champion in 2018.

When the whistle sounded that ended the game, the celebration began for the Leonas in Cali, a party that was repeated in the Simón Bolívar metropolitan park in Bogotá where there were four giant screens for the fans of the Cardenal team to follow the game and support the distance to your team.

The player from Santa Fe paola garciain statements to the press, mocked her rival with a ‘greeting’, when she was approached for an interview.

“First of all, good afternoon, and second, America,” Garcia said, which did not sit well.

