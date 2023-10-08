Santa Fe had its worst game so far in the League. They lost 0-5 against the leader Águilas Doradas in El Campín, ended up confused, erratic, without solutions, beaten, humiliated, and, to top it off, with 10 men.

We tell you: Santa Fe was humiliated and beaten in El Campín: Águilas Doradas crushed it, 0-5

Uncertain future in Santa Fe

The capital team showed its worst version at the El Campín stadium and sparked controversy among the fans, the leaders and the coach. Hubert Bodhert, who is on the tightrope and today could stop being the ‘cardinal’ coach.

According to information from journalist Óscar Ostos, this Sunday there will be an extraordinary meeting between Bodhert and the leaders of Independiente anta Fe, led by president Eduardo Méndez.

“Although Bodhert said he was calm at the press conference, this Sunday there would be a meeting between the DT and the directors of Santa Fe,” explained the journalist.

Although Bodhert said he was calm at the press conference, this Sunday there would be a meeting of the DT with the directors of Santa Fe — Oscar Ostos (@oscarostos) October 8, 2023

The 51-year-old coach will have to explain the poor results of recent weeks before a board that was attacked on Saturday night, in El Campín, by the fans of Independiente Santa Fe, who showed their dissatisfaction with the team’s play and the resounding victory.

Night of terror in El Campín

Santa Fe started the game with ambition, with a clear decision to keep the three points. And it was for the goal, although as usual, it lacked clarity. And in front of him he had a very dangerous rival, the leader, the surprising Águilas, who did not forgive and beat him.

Also: Hubert Bodhert assumes ‘responsibility’ after beating Santa Fe: his words

First, at 23 minutes, Águilas had a quick counterattack that ended in a penalty by goalkeeper Silva against Salazar. Marco Pérez executed with a stick and Silva almost arrived, it was 0-1 in 26 minutes.

Santafe vs Aguilas Doradas Rionegro. Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

Rodallega had the tie, but goalkeeper José Contreras managed to stretch his leg and miraculously avoided the goal. Then Viáfara had it with a cross shot and again the goalkeeper saved, he stretched his team down.

And Santa Fe was there, trying by all means, when Águilas gave him the second blow. Again from Marco Pérez, who this time received a low center and first shot and scored against the passivity of the Cardinal defense.

See here: Santa Fe fans rage against President Eduardo Méndez after a win

Santa Fe had to take risks in the second half, it was exposed behind, Rivas almost scored the third, Silva had a save, and ahead the Cardinal team did not find the formula for the goal. Only Rodallega looked for it, as in a half-turn shot that passed close.

Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

And as if that weren’t enough drama, Santa Fe lost Johan Torres by expulsion, who was their only man on record, due to a strong foul reviewed by the VAR.

With 10 players, Santa Fe was an even more vulnerable team. And Águilas did not stop and the goals fell in a cascade: Rivas scored the third, Salazar scored the fourth with a nice shot from a stick, and Wilson Morelo, the former Santa Fe, scored the fifth in an individual play.

Santa Fe lost badly, it is still among the eight for now with 23 points, but it is increasingly threatened and entered intensive care.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO