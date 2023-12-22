The goal of Independent Santa Fe For next season it is more than clear to be one of the leading teams in the two tournaments.

In addition, he will seek to participate in international competitions, according to what he does in the next year.

Those who arrive

The signings that could arrive are more than interesting, after the team's coach, Pablo Peiranowill search for names according to software that is collected from player data and statistics.

Well, this Friday the arrival of the goalkeeper was already announced Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, who comes from Independent Medellín.

“Welcome !” was the message from the Bogotá cast on their social networks.

And more are expected to arrive, since there is talk of the arrival of Daniel Torres, Juan Pablo Zuluaga, Elvis Perlaza, Iago Falque, and the Argentine, Juan Cruz Esquivel.

The name of the 22-year-old Uruguayan has already begun to be heard, Renzo Orihuela, for the 2024 project, but nothing confirmed.