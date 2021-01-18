Carriers cut National Route 9 in Santa Fe this Monday, in a claim for the update of rates due to increases in logistics costs, which generates delays in rush hour and more than six kilometers in line.

The blockade extends from kilometer 78, near the town of Ester, to the junction with National Route 11, at kilometer 326, above the city of San Lorenzo, north of Rosario.

Since United Carriers of Argentina They indicated that the measure will be for an “indefinite period”, taking into account that the Argentine Federation of Freight Autotransport Business Entities (FADEEAC) published that 2020 closed with a significant increase in its costs for cargo transportation, with an accumulated amount of 35 percent.

In dialogue with the portal Agrofy News, the president of Transportistas Unidos de Argentina (TUDA), Santiago Carlucci, explained: “We ask that this legitimate claim be heard, with the aim of improving the sector, which for a year it has suffered considerable casualties, where many colleagues and owners are losing their units due to the overwhelming and arbitrary economic policies, which are suffering from month to month in the sector “.

In a petition raised to the authorities, the carriers requested a regulated rate for general cargo, updating the rates based on the increase in fuel costs, which the minimum rate per kilometer is $ 85, state control of freight payments, the creation of a regulatory entity that reviews conditions and values ​​to obtain a driving license, greater access for companies to subsidies for the purchase of diesel, a single freight rate and a reduction in technical review costs.

Transportistas Unidos is an organization of around 2,000 truckers who came together to represent truck owners who are not affiliated with any entity.

