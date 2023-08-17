Santa Fe made his ‘play’ and an outrageous fight broke out vs. Cali with fists everywhere

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The moment of controversy.
Win Sports Screenshots
The moment of controversy.
In El Campín, chaos broke out after a ball boy entered the scene.
An outrageous fight took place at the end of the duel that Independiente Santa Fe beat Deportivo Cali on penalties, for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Colombian Cup.
Everything, after a controversy arose over the ‘play’ of a ball collector.
(Santa Fe, amid controversy, advanced in the Colombia Cup: it defeated Deportivo Cali)
The ‘jugadita’ and the chaos in El Campín
Apparently, in the middle of the launches, a ball collector disappeared the note book of the Deportivo Cali goalkeeper, Johan Wallens. In it, were the collection trends of Santa Fe.
After realizing what had happened, Sergio ‘Barranca’ Herrera, from the Cali coaching staff, decided to make a vehement complaint. Then, a fight broke out in which there were fists from side to side.
John Vasquezfrom Deportivo Cali, seemed to be one of the protagonists of the chaos.
🤦 Johan Wallens complained that a ball collector took the piece of paper where he had written down the notes on the rival kickers. Let’s stop with this antics, please. It had already happened in the Millonarios vs Nacional final #CupBetPlay pic.twitter.com/suy3eAU6uC
— The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) August 17, 2023
