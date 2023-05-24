Santa Fe failed in its attempt to save a point in La Plata, in a game full of friction in which Gimnasia was left with the victory in replacement time, to leave the Colombian team in a difficult position in the Copa Sudamericana.

This Wednesday’s defeat, plus Goias’ 1-0 victory against Universitario, leaves Santa Fe in trouble: the Brazilians are leaders with 8 points, the Peruvians are second with 7. Gerardo Bedoya’s team was left with 4 points, in third place and forced to beat Universitario in El Campín next week. The Argentines, despite the victory, are last, with 3.

It was not a great game for Santa Fe, who endured the intensity of Gymnastics as best they could and had a hard time reaching the rival goal. The Argentines did not either. There were few shots on goal, one from each side, and many free kicks, more from the reds than from the whites: 5 against 10.

The expulsions that marked the course of the party



In one of the many frictions that occurred in the first half, Wilson Morelo slapped defender Miguel Sánchez in the face and referee Ángel Arteaga sent him off. The game fell into a series of frictions that generated the red card for the two coaches, Sebastián Romero and Gerardo Bedoya. And after a while, the judge also fired Sánchez.

Ten against ten, Gimnasia had the initiative and the ball in the second half, but lacked accuracy and only once demanded the goalkeeper Juan Daniel Espitia. Santa Fe also did not show, on television, what the rival goalkeeper’s uniform was like, because he did not make a single shot at the goal.

The atmosphere was still hot and Arteaga continued his festival of reds, sending off Juan Daniel Roa, who had already left the pitch.

In the first minute of replacement, Gimnasia found the reward for their insistence: a ball that Jeferson Rivas lost leaving his field generated a cross from Matías Melluso and a headed goal from Franco Torres to leave Santa Fe empty-handed.

The advantage for Santa Fe is that they have two home games left to try to get into the round of 16 of the South American. But the bad moment in the League, in which he was already eliminated, continues in the continental tournament.

SPORTS

