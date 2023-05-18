Santa Fe loses in Manizales and suffers painful elimination from the League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gerardo Bedoya, DT of Santa Fe.
Hector Fabio Zamora /CEET
Gerardo Bedoya, DT of Santa Fe.
He started inside but lost and was left out of the home runs.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Bad, bad, all bad in Santa Fe. The cardinal team started the date 20 inside, they needed to fight for their place, fight with claws in Manizales, but they couldn’t, they lost 3.1 and said goodbye to the championship.
Santa Fe did not have a drop of tranquility. He suffered in Manizales and allowed goals that left him without options.
The team, which replaced manager Harold Rivera with gerardo bedoya, as manager, could not remove the caste. The past victory against Huila was just a delusion.
In Manizales he played another game to forget, full of errors and without definition.
Relive the minute by minute
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #loses #Manizales #suffers #painful #elimination #League
Leave a Reply