Santa Fe loses in Manizales and suffers painful elimination from the League

May 18, 2023
Santa Fe loses in Manizales and suffers painful elimination from the League


gerardo bedoya

Gerardo Bedoya, DT of Santa Fe.

Hector Fabio Zamora /CEET

Gerardo Bedoya, DT of Santa Fe.

He started inside but lost and was left out of the home runs.

Bad, bad, all bad in Santa Fe. The cardinal team started the date 20 inside, they needed to fight for their place, fight with claws in Manizales, but they couldn’t, they lost 3.1 and said goodbye to the championship.

Santa Fe did not have a drop of tranquility. He suffered in Manizales and allowed goals that left him without options.

The team, which replaced manager Harold Rivera with gerardo bedoya, as manager, could not remove the caste. The past victory against Huila was just a delusion.

In Manizales he played another game to forget, full of errors and without definition.

