Friday, May 5, 2023
Santa Fe lives a nightmare in Peru and loses to Universitario in the Copa Sudamericana

May 5, 2023
Santa Fe lives a nightmare in Peru and loses to Universitario in the Copa Sudamericana


Santa Fe

The cardinal team was harmless and took a heavy defeat.

Santa Fe had one of those games to forget. He visited Universitario in Peru with the idea of ​​fighting for the leadership of group G of the Copa Sudamericana, but he was defeated, 2-0.

Santa Fe was not found in Peru. He found himself subdued by a rival with great offensive capacity, who cornered him and beat him well.

The cardinal team was flat, without spark, with very few approximations. He lost 2-0 and was saved in at least a couple more opportunities.

The goalkeeper Espitia saved his goal starting, at 5 minutes Then, Emmanuel Herrera he missed the goal alone and in front of the goal. They were notices.

In love you face the brand of Peruvian players.

But the first came, in just 11 minutes. It was a corner kick, a set play, the ball fell to Herrera who scored 1-0 in two halves.

