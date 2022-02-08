It was a great game, intense, vibrant, back and forth, with goals. America lost, suffered, and in the end, found the tie 2-2 against a Santa Fe who won well in the first half and could not hold his advantage.

Santa Fe was a team of beasts in the first half. With those lions in attack, Morelo, Mier and De la Rosa. America suffered every time it lost the ball, because it was always left unprotected, with enormous spaces well used by the attacking Cardinals.

Cardinal goals

America vs. Santa fe on date 5.

The first Cardinal goal came on a still ball. Mier took a shot, low, so hard that he almost put goalkeeper Novoa on goal, who with effort avoided the goal, but gave the rebound. He did not count on the fact that Morelo was lurking there, ready to hunt and score: 0-1 in 14 minutes.

America maintained its dominance, but unproductively. He was barely able to get close to Micolta’s mid-range a couple of times. Before half an hour of play he had the best approach from him, in a great collective play, pressure, and touch, but Malagón avoided the goal when Castellanos was already defeated.

The game, under the rain, was intense. America knew she couldn’t be careless, and she did. Mier commanded the counterattack, with a great panorama he threw a long pass to De la Rosa, and Mier himself advanced towards the area waiting for the ball to return, there the creeping center came to him, he controlled and took his shot, 0-2 in 37 minutes.

And the third could have arrived in the first part, when Mier. again, he threw a perfect cross to De la Rosa, which he received, set up and kicked wrong.

América finished the first half beaten, because it found a lethal rival on the counterattack, a rival that found many spaces.

scarlet reaction

In the second part America came out determined to find the discount. Quintana entered to strengthen the offensive zone. Santa Fe took out Mier, who was his most important man.

Adrián Ramos tried a great free kick that Castellanos saved. But at minute 14, the goalkeeper grabbed Quintana’s shirt, in the area, and it was a foul, a penalty that was reviewed in the VAR in any case.

Ramos kicked a post, Castellanos guessed, touched the ball, but could not stop it, it was 1-2.

The game picked up more pace, Santa Fe took shelter far behind. So the final minutes were of anguish for the local fans.

And when the game was over, Ramos, a great figure in the match, shot a cross that hit Jerson Malagón, and the ball went straight towards his goal: a self-goal.

Santa Fe is still undefeated, it took a point from Pascual, but it was not bitter, because it could not sustain the victory.

