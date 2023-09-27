The CIES Football Observatory revealed a particular study on Colombian Professional Football and world football, where Independiente Santa Fe received important recognition.

The observatory published the results of a long study on the dominance that teams from all over the world generate over their rivals, and included all FPC clubs.

And one of the main conclusions that the analysis left is that Independiente Santa Fe is the team that most dominates and subdues its opponents on the playing field; The numbers that the study showed are incredible.

Santa Fe is at the top of the ranking

Santa Fe leads the ranking with a ratio of 1.20, reflecting an average of 1.24 shots and 1.46 shots inside the area per game. In the 34 games analyzed, the club also recorded an average of 1.05 successful passes and 1.3 passes in the final third of the field.

Although it is the most dominant team in Colombian professional soccer, The ‘Cardinal’ team is far from the statistics of the first places on the list that dominate clubs that are unthinkable.

In second place in the Colombian League ranking is Deportivo Independiente Medellín with a ratio of 1.19, and closing the podium is Águilas Doradas (1.18). For its part, Junior de Barranquilla is fourth with a ratio of 1.18 and América de Cali is fifth with 1.16.

Millonarios and Atlético Nacional are far from the top of the rankings. The ‘ambassador’ is ninth with a ratio of 1.08. and the ‘purslane’ in box 13 with a 1.16 ratio.

According to the study, The team that most dominates its rivals is Levski Sofia from the Bulgarian league with a ratio of 3.31. In South America, Independiente del Valle is the team that submits the most to the opponent with a ratio of 2.26, although it is in 16th place on the list.

Complete list

Issues

Independiente Santa Fe, despite being among the top eight in the Betplay League, has a style of play that is not convincing Cardenales fans.

And coach Hubert Bodhert has made decisions in several games that have meant that the result is not the best in some games, which is why several fans doubt that the project will end up being successful.

Given this, on social networks, several fans of the capital team named the coaches who could take Bodhert’s position in the future, but the coach who was named the most was Jorge Luis Pinto.

Let us remember that Pinto already led Santa Fe on two occasions. The first between 1986 and 1987 and the second between 1991 and 1993.

However, this possibility is quite distant due to two factors: Bodhert has a current contract with Santa Fe and there are no rumors that his contract will be terminated in the near future.

It is worth noting that although the fans want him in Santa Fe, Pinto is one of the serious candidates to lead the Costa Rica National Team that has just fired the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez.

SPORTS

