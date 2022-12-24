Guanajuato.- The night of this Friday, December 23, the rapper Ángel Jair Quezada Jasso, ‘Santa Fe Klan’, published the long-awaited song ‘Separaos’the first after his breakup with the mother of his son Maya Nazor.

It was on the YouTube channel ‘Santa Fe Klan Official’ where the man born on November 29, 1999 in Guanajuato published the piece along with the official video that according to his followers is response to the pain you feel after separation.

“I’m dying of cold because you’re not with me, oh no, my God!, the loneliness of a witness”, is heard in the chorus of the song that in its first three hours of publication accumulates almost 33,000 views on the social network US.

Another of the fragments that followers in comments pointed out as a indirect to Maya Nazor is the following:

“I don’t understand what happened to us if I’m still in love but we’re separated, separate. I don’t understand what happened to us if I’m still in love like in the past in love.”

Let’s remember that a few days ago the separation of the Santa Fe Klan and the model who just five months ago gave birth to little Luka. It was Maya Nazor herself who confirmed it through a broadcast on Instagram, where she said she had ended on good terms.

On that occasion, the influencer did not give more details about her breakup with the rapper, who has not commented on it either.

The most recent thing prior to the publication of the song was what many on social networks considered a hint towards the musician: “Tell all your groupie that they cannot compete.”