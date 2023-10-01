On the night of this Saturday, September 30, the fight of Saúl Canelo Álvarez against Jermell Charlo in the facilities of T-Mobile Arenawhere the Santa Fe Klan appeared next to the famous boxer during his arrival to the ring.

In addition to the fight, many fans were excited by the appearance of the 23-year-old rapper from the city of Guanajuato, who would also be accompanied by Screw.

It was through social networks where Santa Fe Klan announced that Cinnamon invited him to his fight in Las Vegas, Snowfallto perform a performance of a popular song right next to him.

“THANK YOU FOR THE CARNAL INVITATION! @canelo���� Representing the flag Saturday, September 30 in your fight, singing some songs supporting you, FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD!”, reads a post by Maya Nazor’s ex-boyfriend on Instagram.

That is how Santa Fe Klan appeared next to Cinnamon and Tornillo during the boxer’s on-screen appearance on the way to the ring where he continues to face Charlo to this day.

The song that the pair of rappers performed to make an iconic entrance to the fighter born in Guadalajara, Jalisco is ‘For me Mexico‘, raising the name of his country.

It should be noted that the person responsible for singing the Mexican national anthem was Danna Paola, who did an excellent job and earned the recognition of thousands.

VIDEO. Santa Fe Klan raises Mexico during the Canelo vs Charlo fight in the USA

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp