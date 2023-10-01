Last Sunday there was a fight like no other. A long-awaited moment for boxing lovers, the confrontation between Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez and Jermell Charlowhere the Mexican emerged triumphant.

One of the artists in charge of entertaining the fight was Santa Fe Klanwho made a very special presentation about the topic ‘For my Mexico (Remix)’ live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Santa Fe Klan paid tribute to Lefty SMthe rapper recently murdered after an attempted deprivation of his liberty at his home in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on September 2.

The topic that Santa Fe Klan sang live was ‘For my Mexico (Remix)‘, chosen by Canelo himself to make his entrance to the ring, unleashing euphoric reactions to a tremendous live moment. It is worth mentioning that the song is from Lefty SM and the rapper who performed it last Sunday had a fairly important friendship with him.

The topic has gone viral on the Internet and its lyrics honor Mexico and its inhabitants. , says “I am Mexican, this is my flag, I stand up wherever I want. Green, white, red until I die” the song.

The moment ended up going viral on the Internet and the song ‘For me Mexico‘ has managed to receive a large number of views since the fight, due to the popularity generated by it being a fairly important event for boxing.

