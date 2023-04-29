Santa Fe Klan he gave two announcements that excited his fans; on the one hand ihe invited his fans to be part of his new video clipand, on the other, reported that the Sunday will give away toys to boys and girls of Guanajuato.

Through their social networks, Angel Jair Quezada Jasso (Santa Fe Klan) surprised his fans Well, once again he will offer parties and fun in the neighborhood where he was born, Santa Fe, Guanajuato.

The rapper made the invitation to all the people who want participate in his new official videowhich will record in his native neighborhood, all this Saturday April 29th.

However, there is a condition for those interested, since it added that dThey must have tattoos if you want to go out with him in the video clip.

“Only that they have to be tattooed to be able to get ahead of the video with us,” he explained.

But if you don’t have tattoos, don’t worry, because at the end of the recording of your video, there will also be a ‘sonidero dance’, starting at 8:00 p.m., led by the Santa Fe Klan.

Various bands will accompany the Santa Fe Klan (Santa Fe Klan)

In this way, all Guanajuatenses and those who want to join will be able to enjoy the rhythm of cumbias with the rapper interpreter of “Separaos” and “Debo entender”.

“We are going to do a sonidero dance at night so that they can dance, at 8:00 at night,” said Ángel Quezada.

Give away toys for boys and girls

Santa Fe Klan also announced that give away toys for boys and girls Guanajuatenses for Children’s Day.

“On Sunday, all the little ones there I’ll wait for you in the store to give you a toy,” he explained in a video that he shared through his Facebook account and in his Instagram stories.