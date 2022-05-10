Santa Fe-Jaguares: Dimayor announces decision after lawsuit

The disciplinary committee of the championship resolved the situation on Monday of the match between Santa Fe and Jaguares that was sued by the Montería team.

Jaguares lost 4-0 on the field in the match of date 18 of the League. However, the club sued the match, claiming that there was bad registration in the cardenal form of Agustín Julio who appeared as a delegate and not as DT.



The president of Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez, presented his defense and his arguments on Monday. The club considered that the regulations had not been violated, since Grigori Méndez was registered as DT, precisely to avoid conflicts of this nature, since Julio does not have a PRO license.

Filed the case

Well, this Monday, the disciplinary committee decided to file the case by not finding “disciplinary infraction in which Santa Fe could incur.”

“For this reason, the Committee does not consider the interpretation proposed by the complainant to be admissible, since it would constitute a violation of due process and the right of those disciplined to be investigated or punished in accordance with pre-existing regulations for the act imputed to him. Consequently, finding no merit for the imposition of the sanction for violation of article 83 of the CDU of the FCF, this Committee does not agree to the request and instead decrees the closure and filing of this disciplinary action, “says the bulletin Posted this Monday.

Thus, Santa Fe retains the points it earned on the field of play and is still in the fight to seek to qualify on the last day, on Saturday when visiting Once Caldas.

SPORTS