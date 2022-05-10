Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe-Jaguares: Dimayor announces decision after lawsuit

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Santa Fe vs. Jaguars

Celebration of Santa Feâ€™s third goal, scored by Matías Mier.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno – WEATHER

Celebration of Santa Fe’s third goal, scored by Matías Mier.

The points were in suspense due to complaints from the Montería team.

The disciplinary committee of the championship resolved the situation on Monday of the match between Santa Fe and Jaguares that was sued by the Montería team.

Jaguares lost 4-0 on the field in the match of date 18 of the League. However, the club sued the match, claiming that there was bad registration in the cardenal form of Agustín Julio who appeared as a delegate and not as DT.

The president of Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez, presented his defense and his arguments on Monday. The club considered that the regulations had not been violated, since Grigori Méndez was registered as DT, precisely to avoid conflicts of this nature, since Julio does not have a PRO license.

See also  Santa Fe roared in El Campín: victory against Junior

Filed the case

Well, this Monday, the disciplinary committee decided to file the case by not finding “disciplinary infraction in which Santa Fe could incur.”

“For this reason, the Committee does not consider the interpretation proposed by the complainant to be admissible, since it would constitute a violation of due process and the right of those disciplined to be investigated or punished in accordance with pre-existing regulations for the act imputed to him. Consequently, finding no merit for the imposition of the sanction for violation of article 83 of the CDU of the FCF, this Committee does not agree to the request and instead decrees the closure and filing of this disciplinary action, “says the bulletin Posted this Monday.

Thus, Santa Fe retains the points it earned on the field of play and is still in the fight to seek to qualify on the last day, on Saturday when visiting Once Caldas.

See also  Luis Díaz shines with a goal in Liverpool's victory against Benfica

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santa #FeJaguares #Dimayor #announces #decision #lawsuit

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"I will ask for their heads", Debanhi Escobar's father on the Nuevo León Prosecutor's Office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.