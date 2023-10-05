Deportivo Pereira remembered his good football that led him to be champion of Colombia and in the Colombia Cup against Santa Fe managed to secure the semifinals of the tournament by eliminating the ‘cardinal’ after beating them in the second leg by a score of 2-0.

Two serious defensive errors cost Santa Fe the defeat and, consequently, the elimination from the Colombia Cup, after losing 2-0 against Deportivo Pereira as a visitor, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

After the defeat, many fans reacted on social networks and after the elimination, many fans were not satisfied with the work of Hubert Bodhert until now, because for Santa Fe fighting in the finals is always an obligation.

Unlike the first leg eight days ago, when emotions were scarce and yawns were abundant, the second leg was very emotional, with two teams dedicated in search of victory, fighting against a very difficult field due to the rains that fell in Pereira.

The excuses are already coming at the press conference: Perfect approach, the players don’t understand the idea of ​​the game, I liked the team, we are improving… OUT BODHERT

That downpour made the ball difficult for the goalkeepers to control. Above all, for Juan Daniel Espitia, who started this match.

A doubt from him and the entire defense cost the team the first goal, when, in his attempt to reject the ball, Dayron Mosquera put it in his goal. If there were any doubts, then Jhojan Torres came to try to get it out and he finished putting it in, 16 minutes into the first half.

Santa Fe, it must be recognized, tried everything, attacked as best it could and made a figure of goalkeeper Aldair Quintana. But when the reds, who played in white at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, were excited about the tie, a counterattack came that gave Pereira the second goal: Espitia fired a cross shot and Kener Valencia came in free to make it 2-0, in the 87th minute.

Already in stoppage time, Éver Valencia hooked Angelo Rodríguez in the liver and the referee showed him the red card, after a VAR review. And it was all for Santa Fe, which He failed in his attempt to regain the Cup title.



The Reds are now concentrating on the League, in which they are among the eight. Pereira, on the other hand, already eliminated, points to the fast track to return to an international tournament, after the historic performance in his debut in the Libertadores.

