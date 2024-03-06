Santa Fe They are going through a good sporting moment, not only in the League, now also in the Colombia Cup, in which they took the first step with a victory over Boca Juniors de Cali, 3-1 in the first leg of the first round.

Prior to this match, the lion had just gotten the 3 points against Alianza FC for the BetPlay League, while Boca had just lost against Real Cartagena for the Tournament.

The first action of great importance was for the local team, after 10 minutes of the match, José Erick Correa received a ball in the area, which unfortunately for the forward, he could not hit the rival goal.

Two minutes after the first dangerous action for Santa Fe, the local team would have a penalty in their favor, after the midfielder, Francisco Chaverra, was knocked down in the rival area. Finally, the action would end up missing the striker, José Erick Correa, who shot softly at the Boca Juniors de Cali goalkeeper.

However, and to the misfortune of the local team, Boca Juniors de Cali would take the lead on the scoreboard, after Jossimar Chaverra took advantage of a serious error by the Cardinal defense, and ended up scoring for the Valle del Cauca team.

Minute 32 and the tie came for the cardinal team. A corner kick taken by Johan Torres ended up on the head of José Erick Correa, who atoned for the missed penalty at the start of the game.

At the start of the second half, Santa Fe would turn things around, after at 52 minutes Elvis Perlaza made a cross from the right side, and then José Erick Correa headed in, which the goalkeeper ended up leaving the rebound, until Francisco Chaverra arrived and finished and put the partial advantage for those led by Pablo Peirano.

However, Santa Fe would not be left behind and would get back on the scoreboard. At 62 minutes of the complementary period Juan Pablo Zuluagawho had recently joined, scored a great goal from mid-range, thus leaving the third for the Bogota team in El Campín.

Finally the match concluded in favor of the capital, who will now seek to maintain or increase the aggregate in the second leg. which will be next March 20 in the city of Cali.

Now the cardinal will play its next match against Fortaleza CEIF in the BetPlay League. While Boca Juniors will also be local in their next match, which will be against Leones in the second division of Colombian football.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL