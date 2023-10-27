Santa Fe He’s breathing, but he’s in intensive care. His campaign has been so weak, so irregular, that the surprising thing is that today, with two games left to play, he is still alive. With 23 points and 6 at stake, it is not easy to qualify, but there is his option. The first thing will be that they win this Friday visiting relegated Atlético Huila (6 pm). Then he will be able to sit down and pray to see if the miracle happens on the last date, when he must beat Once Caldas and wait.

Santa Fe is in crisis. He hasn’t won in 4 games, he doesn’t like it, he’s fighting for the goal, his new coach, Pablo Peirano, has barely had two games and two defeats, has just lost the classic against Millonarios and, however, despite all that dark panorama, it has a light on to get into the home runs. “The possibility is there, it is difficult, but it is there, and we are going to continue looking for that classification,” said Peirano upon losing the classic.

Santa Fe has two games left, against Huila this Friday, and against Once Caldas, at home on the 20th. That is to say, the most it can aspire to is 29 points. But the table hangs. Junior and Cali are seventh and eighth, respectively, with 27 points, and they are the ones who have the best option to be in home runs. They depend on themselves. They are the reference point for Santa Fe, which must win its two games.

If he does, he will hope that on date 20 Junior does not beat Huila at home, or that Cali does not beat Chicó on the visit, another eliminated player. That is, if one of the two falls and Santa Fe scores its six points, it gets into the finals.

What this shows is that the championship continues to be very generous with teams that have not shown enough solidity. For the cardinals even the miracle began to take shape because Pasto did not beat Medellín (0-0) and was left with 24 points, and Alianza Petrolera lost its visit to Atlético Nacional (2-0) and is left with 25.



Thus, if Santa Fe wins its final two games, it will not care what happens with Pasto or Alianza or La Equidad (23) or Bucaramanga (23). Your only goal will be to pray that either Junior or Cali stumble. There is your option. But first things first: win this Friday.

