Independiente Santa Fe faces this Wednesday against Universidad de Chile (5:30 pm, on TV Win), at the Metropolitano de Techo stadiumfor the third date of group B of the Women’s Libertadores Cup.

The lionesses, who have won, liked and scored in the last round, after beating Universitario 4-0, will seek to seal their classification to the quarterfinals of the international competition to continue dreaming of the title.

In front, there will be a team that does not know what it is to lose in the tournament, it is undefeated after beating Universitario 0-1 and Olimpia 2-1.

How does Santa Fe qualify for the semifinals of the women’s Libertadores?

Santa Fe’s accounts are simple: the first thing, of course, is to beat the Chileans. And then, wait until Olimpia doesn’t beat Universitario. If the Lionesses and the Paraguayans win, there would be a triple tie on six points and the two qualifiers would be defined by direct confrontations.

Santa Fe could also advance with a draw against Universidad de Chile, but to do so they need Olimpia to lose, in the game that will be played at the same time at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

For its part, Atlético Nacional, already qualified for the next stage, will face Palmeiras from Brazil (3 pm Win+ TV), also at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium.

The Antioquia team comes to the game inspired after its two victories: 3-0 against Caracas, and 2-3 against Barcelona, ​​and wants to stay in first place in group A. To do this he is forced to win. A draw would leave them in second place, on goal difference.

The group stage of the women’s Copa Libertadores will end on Thursday, when América will play its continuity in the tournament against Nacional from Uruguay.

The current Colombian runners-up have to win by a good margin and hope for a defeat by Boca Juniors against Internacional de Porto Alegre, to reduce the goal difference: América has -2 and Boca, +4.

