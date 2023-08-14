Something still doesn’t fit in Santa Fe. Yes, there is a new coach who still does not dazzle, there are many new players who still do not know if they are or are not, there is a Hugo Rodallega who continues to be the weapon of goal, there are some hints of a good game, but something does not fit, Either you don’t like it or it doesn’t motivate you.

This new Santa Fe is still under construction, but the work is going slowly. A lot of workers and little performance. And the master of the work, Hubert Bodhertstill can’t find the key to make this team look better.

Hubert Bodhert, DT of Santa Fe. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe wins, when it wins, just enough. Without exaggerating in emotions. No boasts of superiority. A very noble team to be what they call the lion… For now he is neither overwhelming nor a scorer, he has 3 goals, and they sound like that, in diminutive, because they are few and long-suffering. They beat Jaguares and Medellín that way.

But against La Equidad it was not enough. And he gave symptoms of production shortage. He scored the goal, thanks to Rodallega, and was satisfied with that. La Equidad took possession of the ball, bombarded it with mid-distance shots. And Santa Fe, like a harmless lion, took refuge in the cave and came out very late, and almost won, and almost lost. It was 1-1.

Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

The League is just beginning. Santa Fe has 2 wins, a draw and a loss. 7 points. Not bad. And in the Colombia Cup, the qualification to the quarterfinals is played against Cali on Wednesday, they lose the series 2-1.



But from this remodeled Santa Fe one expects much more, that the team meshes soon, that Bodhert’s hand is noticed, that he has a goal, that he doesn’t suffer so much for it. Because for now Santa Fe is nothing more than a lion without noise: a Santa Fe in gray work.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

