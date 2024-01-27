Santa Fe receives this Saturday, at 4 pm, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, Envigado, on the second date of the first Colombian soccer tournament of the year.

The cardinal team has just beaten Pasto in its 2024 debut, as a visitor, 0-1, with a goal from its best player, Hugo Rodallega, which fills the team, which is led by Pablo Peirano, with confidence.

The Uruguayan coach received bad news before the duel and it is the loss of one of his reinforcements for this campaign.

Santiago Cuero will not be in the game due to an injury to his left hamstring. The player misses his second game since he could not play against Pasto due to a documentation issue.

Foreigners Marcelo Ortiz, Facundo Agüero and Agustín Rodríguez will also not be there, who still have not been registered for the tournament.

Their current rival has just tied 0-0 on that same day with La Equidad, in Techo.

To take advantage of the height of Bogotá

Santa Fe will have a total of three games without leaving the capital, which forces it to hopefully add the 9 points it will play.



After Envigado, the cardinal will visit La Equidad at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, on Tuesday, January 30 (8:30 pm) for date 3; and a week later (Tuesday, February 6 at 8:20 pm) he will face Bucaramanga in El Campín, on the fourth day.

Thus, playing in Bogotá and without facing any of the favorites for the title, the express hopes to get its presentation in the championship on track.

Furthermore, against the orange team it is time to make their fans fall in love with them, as there will be more than 9,000 subscribers, children will enter for free, and a victory will strengthen faith in the new project of the albirrojo club.

The match was in doubt due to the environmental alert due to the forest fires affecting Bogotá, but both Dimayor and the authorities confirmed its completion.

The match was in doubt due to the environmental alert due to the forest fires affecting Bogotá, but both Dimayor and the authorities confirmed its completion.

