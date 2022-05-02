After the departure of Martín Cardetti from the technical direction of Independiente Santa Fe, the leadership appointed Agustín Julio as interim coach during these three BetPlay League matches and the remaining BetPlay Cup, against Junior de Barranquilla. This weekend, the player from Cartagena arrived with Grigori Méndez as his technical assistant and began his journey triumphantly against Jaguares.

Although Santa Fe took the eighth spot and thanks to Deportivo Cali’s victory against Once Caldas it will remain in the top eight, it seems they broke a basic rule in the competition.

Agustín Julio was on the bench as technical director against Jaguares, while Grigori Méndez accompanied him. So far everything normal. According to what Eduardo Méndez said on April 25, Agustín Julio would make his debut against Jaguares. What was surprising was to see Grigori Méndez registered as the technical director in this meeting, although the one who gave the instructions was the Cartagena.

It was also surprising to see Grigori Méndez at the press conference after the 4-0 Santa Fe victory against Jaguares de Córdoba. Agustín Julio, who also took the reins of Independiente Santa Fe Feminino in 2017, does not have a Pro license for coaches. Therefore, he would not meet a fundamental requirement to be a technical director in possession.

This being the case, based on what President Eduardo Méndez said and what was experienced during the game, it is more than clear who the technical director is. Agustín Julio took the reins against Jaguares and took out the cardinal’s claw with the 4-0 victory. But the problem is that without the license, he shouldn’t be directing.

In principle, the cardinal club would have to respond to what happened, since the rules and regulations of the BetPlay League are more than clear. Chapter IV, article 40 states that the entries in the payroll of any official who is part of the support staff must correspond to the positions and, tacitly, functions for which they were designated:



“The support staff of the club, (technical director, technical assistant, physical trainer, doctor, kinesiologist and delegate) who are registered in the game sheets, must occupy the same positions for which they were registered in the DIMAYOR at the time of their registration. official registration”it reads in the text.

So far, neither Dimayor nor the institution of Santa Fe have made a statement on the matter.

