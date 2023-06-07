The 2-1 defeat against Gimnasia in La Plata left consequences for Santa Fe, which is playing its continuity in the Copa Sudamericana this Thursday, against Universitario de Perú, at the El Campín stadium.

That day, two Santa Fe players, Wilson Morelo and Juan Daniel Roa, were sent off, as was the coach in charge of the team, Gerardo Bedoya.

Conmebol announced the sanctions for those red cards and the reds got off badly. Morelo, Roa and Bedoya will have to pay a sanction date, and it could be longer: the punishment, for now, is provisional and depends on a new meeting of the entity’s Disciplinary Commission.

Wilson Morelo (right), in the game against Gimnasia in La Plata. Photo: Demian Alday Estevez. efe

To complete, Santa Fe also lost José Enamorado by suspension, who will have to pay a penalty match for the accumulation of yellow cards.

“We cannot count on Enamorado, Morelo and Roa. We modified things and gave it a different management, we looked for alternatives,” said Bedoya, who also would not have Jhojan Torres and Kevin Mantilla after their participation in the U-20 World Cup.

The panorama of Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana

Santa Fe has four points in the table and has two games left at home, against Universitario on Thursday and against Goiás on June 28, to try to save the semester with, at least, the playoffs for the round of 16 of the tournament.

The reds were eliminated from the semifinal home runs of the League on the last date. Two days before, Harold Rivera left the technical direction and Santa Fe still does not have a technical property.

Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora. WEATHER Archive

The name that was closest, that of the Uruguayan Pablo Peirano, would have been ruled out according to press reports, as he was unable to terminate his contract with Cusco FC in Peru.

SPORTS

More sports news