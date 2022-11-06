Santa Fe, in trouble: José Aja’s medical diagnosis due to a blow in the classic

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Hit between Santa Fe players.
It happened during the classic this Sunday in El Campín.
November 06, 2022, 05:19 PM
A tremendous scare was experienced this Sunday in El Campín, in the classic between Millionaires and Santa Fe from group A.
After a corner kick, defender José Aja collided with his teammate Moreno, and both were left lying on the grass. They had to be treated in an emergency by the Millonarios doctors who were closest.
Medic report
The worst part was Aja, who lay there for a few minutes. Then it was seen that his nose was bleeding.
The defender had to be replaced by Kevin Mantilla. The medical report, as reported in the Win Sports + TV broadcast, was a septum fracture. José was taken from the emergency room by ambulance to a hospital.
An official medical report is expected from the cardinal club.
SPORTS
more sports news
#Santa #trouble #José #Ajas #medical #diagnosis #due #blow #classic
