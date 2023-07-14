Santa Fe has a World Cup reinforcement for the women’s Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The winners of the BetPlay League of the first semester.
Santiago Saldarriaga
The winners of the BetPlay League of the first semester.
Las Leonas will look for a title in October that they were already very close to achieving.
Independiente Santa Fe has a pending dream: to win the women’s Copa Libertadores. And this year they have a very big chance of getting it, since the tournament is going to be played in Colombia, for the second time in history.
Las Leonas were very close to glory in 2021, in the edition that was played in Paraguay and Uruguay. That year they reached the final, but lost 2-0 against Corinthians in the final duel for the title.
Now, the champions of the 2023 Women’s League have made a luxury reinforcement for the tournament, which will be played from October 5 to 21 in Cali and Palmira.
This is the former captain of the Colombian National Team Natalia Gaitán, a member of the team that played the Women’s World Cups in Germany 2011 and Canada 2015.
Your dream is also ours ✨@NataliaGaitan3 joins the three-time champion of Colombia 🇨🇴.
🇮🇩! pic.twitter.com/8RChY2aXdT
– Female Santa Fe (@LeonasSantaFe) July 13, 2023
The trajectory of Natalia Gaitán
Gaitán, 32, has just parted ways with Tigres de México, where he played last season. Before him he was in Toledo Rockets and Houston Aces (USA) and in Zaragoza, Valencia and Seville (Spain).
Inexplicably, Gaitán has not been called up to the Colombian National Team since 2019, when he was part of the team that won the historic gold at the Pan American Games in Lima.
Gaitán was, along with Nataly Arias, the only player from the ‘Powerpuff Girls’ generation who had not played in the local league. She now has the option to shine in her country.
The captain celebrated her hiring on her social networks:
More sports news
OF
